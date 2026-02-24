Markets
Xometry (XMTR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

February 24, 2026 — 11:50 am EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Xometry Inc (Symbol: XMTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.92, changing hands as low as $42.45 per share. Xometry Inc shares are currently trading off about 22.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XMTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Xometry Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, XMTR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.5901 per share, with $73.8665 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.02.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
