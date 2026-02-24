Xometry (XMTR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Xometry Inc (Symbol: XMTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.92, changing hands as low as $42.45 per share. Xometry Inc shares are currently trading off about 22.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XMTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XMTR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.5901 per share, with $73.8665 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.02.

