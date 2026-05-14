Xometry (XMTR) Price Target Increased by 30.55% to 83.00

The average one-year price target for Xometry (NasdaqGS:XMTR) has been revised to $83.00 / share. This is an increase of 30.55% from the prior estimate of $63.58 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.70% from the latest reported closing price of $86.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xometry. This is an decrease of 170 owner(s) or 39.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XMTR is 0.21%, an increase of 16.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.47% to 55,551K shares. The put/call ratio of XMTR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,495K shares representing 12.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares , representing an increase of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 18.36% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,936K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,294K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares , representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 25.41% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,986K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing an increase of 24.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 37.34% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,983K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.