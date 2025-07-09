Xometry Launches Teamspace Solution Across Europe, UK, and Turkey to Enhance Collaborative Manufacturing Services

Xometry launches Teamspace in Europe, UK, and Turkey, enhancing collaboration for manufacturing projects and orders within its platform.

Quiver AI Summary

Xometry, Inc. has announced the launch of its Teamspace solution in Europe, the UK, and Turkey, expanding its AI-powered marketplace that connects buyers with manufacturing service suppliers. Teamspace is a cloud-based platform that facilitates collaboration on projects and custom orders, building on its success in the US where over 7,000 teams were created by Q1 2025. This expansion aims to enhance enterprise engagement and drive buyer growth while providing customers with greater value and selection. The Teamspace solution features real-time visibility of orders, personalized notifications, and is designed to improve operational efficiency for teams managing complex orders. Xometry's Managing Director for Europe stated that Teamspace meets the advanced needs of their customers as they scale their sourcing operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

Full Release



MUNICH, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR),





the global AI-powered marketplace





connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, announced the launch of its Teamspace solution in





Europe





,





UK





and





Turkey





. Teamspace is a cloud-based solution within the Xometry platform that enables customers to collaborate with other users on projects and custom part orders.





Since its





launch in the US





, Teamspace has seen success with over 7,000 teams created as of Q1 2025. This global expansion enables Xometry to drive deeper enterprise engagement and enhance viral buyer growth. Xometry Europe continues to expand its marketplace offerings to deliver greater value and selection to customers, while supporting long-term secular growth across its platform.





“Teamspace represents a natural evolution in how companies use Xometry – both as an end-user platform, as well as an integrated workspace where manufacturing decisions are structured, standardized, and scaled across teams,” said





Dmitry Kafidov, Managing Director of Xometry Europe





. “The expansion of Teamspace reflects our customers’ shift toward more advanced needs as they grow their level of sourcing with Xometry – and demand for deeper, built-in solutions to support their daily operations.”





“With Teamspace, we can work on projects with several team members simultaneously, allowing us to move faster and stay aligned with how we already operate,” said Lee James, Operations Manager at





Red Dot Corporation





, a global manufacturer of mobile HVAC systems for heavy-duty vehicles. “It’s a great tool for us – bringing the speed, transparency, and control we need to manage projects with Xometry efficiently.”





Additionally, the Teamspace solution in Europe, UK and Turkey includes:









Real-time visibility and control over orders:



All team members see shared quoting activity and order history, which supports repeat ordering, transparency, and accountability.



All team members see shared quoting activity and order history, which supports repeat ordering, transparency, and accountability.





Personalized user notifications:



Users can configure individual alerts for updates on quotes, order shipments, payments, and invoices – ensuring no critical step is missed.



Users can configure individual alerts for updates on quotes, order shipments, payments, and invoices – ensuring no critical step is missed.





Designed to boost operational efficiency for enterprises:



Especially useful for distributed teams managing high-volume and complex custom part orders.











For more information on the Teamspace expansion, visit





Xometry Europe





,





Xometry UK





and





Xometry Turkey.











About Xometry









Xometry’s



(NASDAQ: XMTR)



AI-powered marketplace



, popular



Thomasnet





®



industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at





xometry.com





and





xometry.eu





.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.