Xometry Launches Teamspace Solution Across Europe, UK, and Turkey to Enhance Collaborative Manufacturing Services

July 09, 2025 — 09:12 am EDT

Xometry launches Teamspace in Europe, UK, and Turkey, enhancing collaboration for manufacturing projects and orders within its platform.

Quiver AI Summary

Xometry, Inc. has announced the launch of its Teamspace solution in Europe, the UK, and Turkey, expanding its AI-powered marketplace that connects buyers with manufacturing service suppliers. Teamspace is a cloud-based platform that facilitates collaboration on projects and custom orders, building on its success in the US where over 7,000 teams were created by Q1 2025. This expansion aims to enhance enterprise engagement and drive buyer growth while providing customers with greater value and selection. The Teamspace solution features real-time visibility of orders, personalized notifications, and is designed to improve operational efficiency for teams managing complex orders. Xometry's Managing Director for Europe stated that Teamspace meets the advanced needs of their customers as they scale their sourcing operations.

Potential Positives

  • Launch of Teamspace solution in Europe, UK, and Turkey expands Xometry's global presence and enhances customer engagement.
  • Teamspace has demonstrated success in the US with over 7,000 teams created, indicating strong demand for collaborative tools in manufacturing.
  • The solution improves operational efficiency for enterprises, supporting high-volume and complex custom part orders, which is likely to attract more business.
  • Real-time visibility and control features in Teamspace enhance transparency and accountability in order management, catering to advanced customer needs.

Potential Negatives

  • The press release does not disclose specific figures regarding revenue expectations or projected growth from the launch of Teamspace in Europe, UK, and Turkey, which may raise concerns about the expansion's potential impact on financial performance.
  • There is no mention of competitive analysis or how the Teamspace solution will differentiate from potential competitors in the market, which could lead to questions about its unique value proposition.
  • The announcement may not address potential challenges or limitations involved with the implementation of the Teamspace solution in new markets, which could impact customer adoption and satisfaction.

FAQ

What is Xometry's Teamspace solution?

Xometry's Teamspace is a cloud-based tool that enables collaboration on projects and custom part orders within the Xometry platform.

Which regions is Teamspace expanding into?

Teamspace is expanding into Europe, the UK, and Turkey, enhancing collaborative capabilities for customers in these regions.

How does Teamspace improve operational efficiency?

Teamspace boosts operational efficiency by providing real-time visibility over orders and allowing team members to collaborate on projects seamlessly.

What features does Teamspace offer?

Features include real-time order visibility, personalized notifications, and tools designed for managing complex custom part orders efficiently.

How many teams have been created using Teamspace in the US?

As of Q1 2025, over 7,000 teams have been created using Teamspace since its launch in the US.

$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 46,229 shares for an estimated $1,270,256.
  • JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,433 shares for an estimated $848,318.
  • PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 19,412 shares for an estimated $681,425.
  • EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,041 shares for an estimated $349,596.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XMTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XMTR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025
  • JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

$XMTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XMTR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $XMTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 06/03/2025
  • Bruno Montanari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $33.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Troy Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $21.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Andrew Boone from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $40.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $39.0 on 02/27/2025

MUNICH, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR),


the global AI-powered marketplace


connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, announced the launch of its Teamspace solution in


Europe


,


UK


and


Turkey


. Teamspace is a cloud-based solution within the Xometry platform that enables customers to collaborate with other users on projects and custom part orders.



Since its


launch in the US


, Teamspace has seen success with over 7,000 teams created as of Q1 2025. This global expansion enables Xometry to drive deeper enterprise engagement and enhance viral buyer growth. Xometry Europe continues to expand its marketplace offerings to deliver greater value and selection to customers, while supporting long-term secular growth across its platform.



“Teamspace represents a natural evolution in how companies use Xometry – both as an end-user platform, as well as an integrated workspace where manufacturing decisions are structured, standardized, and scaled across teams,” said


Dmitry Kafidov, Managing Director of Xometry Europe


. “The expansion of Teamspace reflects our customers’ shift toward more advanced needs as they grow their level of sourcing with Xometry – and demand for deeper, built-in solutions to support their daily operations.”



“With Teamspace, we can work on projects with several team members simultaneously, allowing us to move faster and stay aligned with how we already operate,” said Lee James, Operations Manager at


Red Dot Corporation


, a global manufacturer of mobile HVAC systems for heavy-duty vehicles. “It’s a great tool for us – bringing the speed, transparency, and control we need to manage projects with Xometry efficiently.”



Additionally, the Teamspace solution in Europe, UK and Turkey includes:





  • Real-time visibility and control over orders:

    All team members see shared quoting activity and order history, which supports repeat ordering, transparency, and accountability.



  • Personalized user notifications:

    Users can configure individual alerts for updates on quotes, order shipments, payments, and invoices – ensuring no critical step is missed.



  • Designed to boost operational efficiency for enterprises:

    Especially useful for distributed teams managing high-volume and complex custom part orders.





For more information on the Teamspace expansion, visit


Xometry Europe


,


Xometry UK


and


Xometry Turkey.





Xometry’s

(NASDAQ: XMTR)

AI-powered marketplace

, popular

Thomasnet


®

industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at


xometry.com


and


xometry.eu


