Xometry Closes $250 Million Convertible Notes Offering to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Extend Debt Maturities

Xometry issued $250 million in convertible notes, refinancing existing debt and repurchasing shares to enhance financial flexibility.

Xometry, Inc. announced the successful closing of a $250 million offering of convertible notes due in 2030, aimed at refinancing existing debt and improving financial flexibility. The company intends to use approximately $202 million of the proceeds to retire convertible notes maturing in 2027, while also enhancing its balance sheet with a lower interest rate of 0.75%. The transaction includes a capped call hedge with a cap price reflecting a 75% premium over the market value at the time of the transaction. In conjunction with this offering, Xometry repurchased about $8 million of its common stock. CEO Randy Altschuler emphasized the importance of this financing for supporting the company’s growth and increasing supply chain resilience in the manufacturing sector.

Issued $250 million principal amount of convertible notes due in 2030, providing significant capital for the company.

Opportunistically refinanced existing debt, extending maturities while lowering the interest rate to 0.75% and minimizing potential dilution for shareholders.

Purchased a capped call hedge with a 75% premium over the market price, enhancing financial strategy and potential returns for investors.

Repurchased approximately $8 million of common stock, demonstrating commitment to shareholder value.

The issuance of convertible notes may signal to investors that the company is relying on additional debt financing, which could raise concerns about its long-term financial stability.

The necessity to refinance existing convertible notes suggests potential liquidity issues, as the company had to take on new debt to manage its existing obligations.

The press release highlights the significant premium on the conversion price for the new notes, indicating that the company may be facing challenges with its stock price relative to historical valuations.

What is the amount of the convertible notes issued by Xometry?

Xometry issued a principal amount of $250 million in convertible notes due in 2030.

What was the purpose of the funds raised from the convertible notes?

The proceeds are used to retire approximately $202 million of existing convertible notes due in 2027.

What interest rate is associated with Xometry's new convertible notes?

The new convertible notes carry an interest rate of 0.75% per annum, payable semiannually.

How does this transaction impact Xometry's existing debt?

The refinancing extends the maturity of most existing debt and improves terms, lowering potential dilution for shareholders.

What is the initial conversion price for the new convertible notes?

The initial conversion price for the convertible notes is approximately $47.06 per share of Xometry’s Class A common stock.

$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,819 shares for an estimated $1,076,285 .

. RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,897 shares for an estimated $968,029 .

. PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 20,352 shares for an estimated $730,633 .

. EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,041 shares for an estimated $349,596.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Xometry, Inc.





(NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace digitizing manufacturing and driving greater supply chain resiliency, today announced the successful closing of its offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”), which included the full exercise of the initial purchasers' option to purchase up to an additional $25 million aggregate principal amount of Notes, in a private placement (the “Offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).





“We appreciate the tremendous support from both existing and new investors as we successfully close this important financing for the Company,” said





Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry





. “We have delivered strong growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA over the past two quarters and expect to deliver full year positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2025. This transaction solidifies our balance sheet, providing us with increased financial flexibility to continue to focus on profitable growth as we digitize manufacturing worldwide.”





“We designed this transaction to opportunistically refinance our debt at attractive terms, lowering our coupon rate to 0.75%," said





James Miln, CFO of Xometry





. "The transaction fortifies our balance sheet by addressing over $200 million principal amount that had 2027 maturities, while providing us with financial flexibility to continue focusing on our growth initiatives and margin expansion. Importantly, this transaction was structured to minimize the potential future dilution for our equity shareholders with an effective 75% conversion premium to the market price of our Class A common stock on the transaction date.”





The Notes were only offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act by means of a private offering memorandum. The Notes and shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes, if any, have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.





This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning Xometry’s ability to deliver full year Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2025 and the impact of the Offering on the Company’s financial position and initiatives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from Xometry’s plans, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Xometry and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and Xometry disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







About Xometry









Xometry’s



(NASDAQ: XMTR)



AI-powered marketplace



, popular



Thomasnet



® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to get the instant pricing and lead times to create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at



www.xometry.com



.







