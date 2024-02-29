News & Insights

Markets
XMTR

Xometry Appoints James Miln To Succeed Jim Rallo As CFO

February 29, 2024 — 07:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AI-powered marketplace Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) announced Thursday the appointment of James Miln as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2024.

Miln succeeds retiring CFO Jim Rallo, who will remain as an advisor with Xometry through April. Rallo will work closely with Miln and the rest of the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition. Rallo served as Xometry's CFO since April 2020.

A veteran of big-name tech and consumer brands, Miln brings considerable financial planning, operational and investor relations expertise to Xometry. He joins from Yelp, where, as Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Miln previously held key roles at eBay, Yahoo! and Unilever and has also led global teams in Europe for Yahoo! and Unilever.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XMTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.