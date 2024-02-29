Xometry Appoints James Miln To Succeed Jim Rallo As CFO

(RTTNews) - AI-powered marketplace Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) announced Thursday the appointment of James Miln as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2024.

Miln succeeds retiring CFO Jim Rallo, who will remain as an advisor with Xometry through April. Rallo will work closely with Miln and the rest of the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition. Rallo served as Xometry's CFO since April 2020.

A veteran of big-name tech and consumer brands, Miln brings considerable financial planning, operational and investor relations expertise to Xometry. He joins from Yelp, where, as Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Miln previously held key roles at eBay, Yahoo! and Unilever and has also led global teams in Europe for Yahoo! and Unilever.

