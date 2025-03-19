Xometry Achieves CMMC Level 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Cybersecurity in Aerospace and Defense Industries

Xometry achieves CMMC Level 2 compliance, ensuring robust cybersecurity for aerospace and defense contractors dealing with the DoD.

Xometry has announced that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC Level 2), making it one of the first companies across any industry to comply with stringent cybersecurity and information security standards required for businesses working with the U.S. Department of Defense. This certification involves adhering to rigorous requirements for the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information and passing an audit by an accredited third-party assessor, which Xometry completed with a perfect score.

Xometry has achieved CMMC Level 2 compliance, demonstrating its adherence to strict cybersecurity and information security standards set by the U.S. Department of Defense, which enhances its credibility in the aerospace and defense industries.

The certification signifies Xometry's leadership in cybersecurity, potentially attracting more clients and contracts from defense agencies and domestic aerospace companies that require robust data protection.

Receiving a perfect score during the certification audit underscores Xometry's commitment to maintaining high cybersecurity standards, increasing customer trust and confidence in its services.

The press release highlights Xometry's role in the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector, suggesting growth potential through its AI-powered marketplace and cloud-based tools.

The press release highlights that achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a regulatory requirement for companies doing business with the Department of Defense, suggesting that compliance is a prerequisite rather than a competitive advantage.

The requirement for a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) audit indicates ongoing scrutiny and potential challenges related to maintaining compliance with stringent cybersecurity standards.

Despite achieving CMMC Level 2 certification, the press release does not provide details on how this compliance would likely impact Xometry's financial performance or client engagements, which may leave stakeholders with unanswered questions.

What is CMMC Level 2 compliance?

CMMC Level 2 compliance demonstrates adherence to cybersecurity and information security standards required by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Why is CMMC certification important for Xometry?

CMMC certification reinforces Xometry’s position as a trusted partner for aerospace and defense industries, ensuring protection of sensitive information.

How did Xometry achieve CMMC Level 2 certification?

Xometry achieved CMMC Level 2 certification by undergoing an audit and meeting stringent cybersecurity requirements, receiving a perfect score.

What does CMMC compliance mean for customers?

CMMC compliance assures customers that Xometry has implemented essential measures to protect controlled unclassified information and sensitive data.

How does Xometry support digital transformation in manufacturing?

Xometry’s technology enhances development cycles, increases efficiency, and helps create resilient supply chains for the manufacturing industry.

$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,473 shares for an estimated $1,042,459 .

. PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 31,366 shares for an estimated $1,003,866 .

. RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 27,566 shares for an estimated $733,241

MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) sold 16,564 shares for an estimated $498,245

EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,729 shares for an estimated $109,966.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XMTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XMTR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XMTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XMTR forecast page.

$XMTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XMTR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XMTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Palm from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $30.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 10/18/2024

CMMC Level 2 Compliance Reflects Xometry’s Adherence To Cybersecurity And Information Security Standards For The Aerospace And Defense Industries



CMMC Compliance Ensures Companies Doing Business With U.S. Department of Defense Have The Appropriate Measures In Place To Protect Controlled Unclassified Information







NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global





AI-powered marketplace





connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it has become one of the first companies in any industry to achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC Level 2), for adherence to rigorous cybersecurity and information security standards for the aerospace and defense industries as set forth by the U.S. Department of Defense.





The recently finalized CMMC framework requires contractors seeking to do business with the Department of Defense to comply with stringent cybersecurity requirements for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), including ITAR-regulated export-controlled data, and to undergo an audit by a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). Xometry received a perfect score.





“Xometry’s CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates our industry leadership, and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for domestic aerospace companies, defense agencies, and other organizations that require strict data protection measures,” said Tarit Mitra, Xometry’s head of cyber and information security. “In today’s complex and challenging landscape, protecting sensitive information is not just a regulatory requirement—it’s a critical component of maintaining trust with our customers and protecting sensitive information vital to our national security.”













Learn more about Xometry’s





CMMC certification here





and see its full list of U.S.-based





certificates and registrations here





.





Xometry’s two-sided, e-commerce marketplace plays a vital role in the rapid digital transformation of America’s manufacturing industry. Xometry’s proprietary technology shortens development cycles, drives efficiencies within corporate environments and helps companies create resilient supply chains. Xometry’s product portfolio includes its industry leading digital marketplace; popular





Thomasnet







®



industrial sourcing platform, and cloud-based tools and centralized project management software for large, mission-critical projects.







About Xometry











Xometry’s





(NASDAQ:XMTR)





AI-powered marketplace





, popular





Thomasnet







®



industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine



®



leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at





www.xometry.com





or follow @xometry.







Contacts:







Media:





Matthew Hutchison









Matthew.Hutchison@xometry.com









Investors:





Shawn Milne









Shawn.Milne@xometry.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28a9f48b-8e02-4cd7-ae76-9de6672dee95





