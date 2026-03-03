XNTK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (Symbol: XNTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $259.43, changing hands as low as $258.83 per share. SPDR NYSE Technology shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $159.43 per share, with $295.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $257.05.

