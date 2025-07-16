Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 7,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in morning trading today Eli Lilly is up about 1.3%, and Johnson & Johnson is up by about 4.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Macquarie Energy Transition ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PWER, in morning trading today First Solar is off about 0.6%, and CF Industries Holdings is lower by about 0.6%.

VIDEO: XLV, PWER: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.