And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Macquarie Energy Transition ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PWER, in morning trading today First Solar is off about 0.6%, and CF Industries Holdings is lower by about 0.6%.
VIDEO: XLV, PWER: Big ETF Outflows
