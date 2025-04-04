XLV Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund, the RSI reading has hit 28.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 23.1. A bullish investor could look at XLV's 28.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), XLV's low point in its 52 week range is $135.53 per share, with $159.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.09. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day.
