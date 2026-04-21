XLV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $146.52, changing hands as low as $145.97 per share. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLV's low point in its 52 week range is $127.35 per share, with $160.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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