XLU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the XLU ETF (Symbol: XLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.62, changing hands as low as $71.28 per share. XLU shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLU's low point in its 52 week range is $63.37 per share, with $78.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.