And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV), which lost 80,000 of its units, representing a 38.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SPMV, in morning trading today Nextera Energy (NEE) is up about 1.5%, and Progressive Corporation (PGR) is lower by about 1.2%.
VIDEO: XLP, SPMV: Big ETF Outflows
