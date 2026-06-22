Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, which added 47,250,000 units, or a 7.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 0.6%, and Apple is up by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF, which added 750,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RWEM, in morning trading today H World Group is off about 1.3%, and Credicorp is lower by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: XLK, RWEM: Big ETF Inflows

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