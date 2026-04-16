XLK in Rebound Mode, But Can It Reach Fresh Highs?

The State Street Technology Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLK) is in a rebound mode and could hit fresh highs. A convergence of factors, including the technical outlook , sector performance, and individual leaders, points not only to fresh highs but to a major breakout leading to an extended rally.

The signal is strong, the potential is high, and there is still plenty of time to get positioned ahead of the big gains. The trigger for initial movement is likely to be found in Q1 2026 earnings reports . The technology sector is projected to lead growth, with average earnings growth of 40% and far outpacing all others.

The closest competing sector is the materials sector (also affected by AI), which will grow at approximately half the pace.

More importantly, trends suggest that tech leaders will outperform the consensus figures reported by MarketBeat by a considerable margin, as there is a material disconnect between what analysts have been forecasting and what the reality has turned out to be.

XLK ETF Approaches Critical Resistance Ahead of Earnings Season

The XLK technical outlook is strong. Although the ETF has been under pressure for the last two to three quarters, the price action reflects solid support and a trend-following signal as of mid-April. Support is evident at the moving averages, including the 30- and 150-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) and compounded by trading volume. The trading volume elevated when the pullback began and remained high throughout the consolidation, revealing a solid support base in the $130 to $135 region.

More recent price action reflects the rebound, underpinned by a resurgence of appetite for chip, AI infrastructure , and software-as-a-service (SaaS) names. The weekly chart shows Three White Soldiers moving up from the support zone, advancing past the moving average cluster, and approaching record levels. The Three White Soldiers is a significant signal, as it reflects market enthusiasm, steady accumulation, and a high probability that the market will continue to advance.

There is risk in the chart, as this market has yet to set a new high. The risk is that resistance at the existing high will cap gains, but that is unlikely, given the other technical signals and valuation opportunity presented. Three of the ETF’s top five holdings, which account for approximately 45% of the value, trade at historically low P/E multiples as of early Q2 2026.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) , the leader and single largest holding at nearly 16%, trades about 23X its current-year outlook, suggesting it could advance by 50% simply on improving market sentiment. More importantly, the low current-year valuation fails to price in the growth trajectory, which has the stock in the single-digit range long-term, suggesting 300% to 400% upside is possible for this stock. The takeaway is that the XLK ETF is filled with this kind of value, and catalysts are ahead. The first major tech names will report before the end of April, with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA reporting later in May.

Analysts and Institutions Underpin XLK ETF Price Action

Institutional inflows are telling for this market. Not only are institutions accumulating the individual names, with leaders getting bought at a better-than $2-to-$1 pace, but they are aggressively accumulating the ETF. MarketBeat’s data shows institutional activity ramping in Q1, with them accumulating more than $17 billion in shares and selling virtually none. The result is that they increased total ownership by a double-digit amount and are likely to continue accumulating in the near-to-mid term.

Analysts are likewise bullish , expecting an average upside of approximately 25% over the next 12 months. Within this, the trends for individual names are also bullish, with analysts forecasting an average gain of 23.5% for the top six holdings. NVIDIA and Microsoft are both forecast to advance by 45%, while Micron is forecast to advance by 1%.

A critical takeaway in mid-April is that Micron’s (NASDAQ: MU) business is so hot right now that analysts don’t know what to make of it. The company is accelerating triple-digit growth, is sold out of HBM memory through next year, and has robust revision trends. The latest price target updates put MU in the high-end of the range, near $700, with more than 50% upside relative to mid-April trading levels.

The biggest risk for the tech sector is debt. Many companies are leaning into debt to fuel their AI expansions. However, the mitigating factor is backlog, which is also growing. Depending on which company you’re looking at, backlogs are outpacing debt increases at a rate of 5-to-1 at the low end and as much as 50-to-1 at the high.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.