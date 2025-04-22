XLF ETF Factor Report

Below is Validea's ETF fundamental report for SPDR Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). The report looks at XLF's exposure to the major investing factors including value, quality, momentum and low volatility.

SPDR Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is a Large-Cap Momentum ETF. The largest sector in its portfolio is the Financial sector. The largest industry in its portfolio is Investment Services.

The following table summarizes the ETF's exposure to the major investing factors. The scores range from 1 to 99, with 99 indicating the highest exposure to the factor.

Factor Score Value 58 Momentum 91 Quality 70 Low Volatilty 65

Detailed Factor Analysis of SPDR Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLF ETF Fundamental Analysis

