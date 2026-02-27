Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 32,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is trading flat, and JP Morgan Chase is lower by about 3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF, which lost 525,000 of its units, representing a 34.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: XLF, CPXR: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.