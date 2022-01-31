Xilinx, Inc. Just Recorded A 29% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

A week ago, Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.3% to hit US$1.0b. Xilinx also reported a statutory profit of US$1.19, which was an impressive 29% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Xilinx's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$4.19b in 2023, which would reflect a notable 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 17% to US$4.36. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.05b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.04 in 2023. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$186, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Xilinx analyst has a price target of US$238 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$140. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Xilinx's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.3% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Xilinx is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Xilinx following these results. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Xilinx will grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Xilinx. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Xilinx going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Xilinx that you should be aware of.

