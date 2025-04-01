XHLF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the XHLF ETF (Symbol: XHLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.26, changing hands as low as $50.17 per share. XHLF shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XHLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XHLF's low point in its 52 week range is $50.05 per share, with $50.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.