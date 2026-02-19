XERS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (Symbol: XERS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.76, changing hands as low as $6.41 per share. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XERS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XERS's low point in its 52 week range is $3.58 per share, with $10.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.55.

