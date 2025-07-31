Xerox Posts Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Xerox (XRX) posted a second-quarter GAAP net loss of $106 million, or $0.87 per share, compared to net income of $18 million or $0.11 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net loss was $77 million, or $0.64 per share, for the quarter. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was $1.58 billion, down 0.1 percent, and 1.1 percent in constant currency.

For 2025, the company expects revenue growth of 16-17% in constant currency.

