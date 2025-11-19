Markets
XRX

Xerox Names Chuck Butler CFO

November 19, 2025 — 07:49 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) announced the appointment of Chuck Butler as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 3, 2025. Mirlanda Gecaj will be departing Xerox to pursue new opportunities. Her last day will be December 2.

Butler will retain leadership of the Global Business Services organization. Prior to joining Xerox, He served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Lexmark, where he helped guide the company through its acquisition by Xerox in July 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.