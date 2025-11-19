Xerox Names Chuck Butler CFO

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) announced the appointment of Chuck Butler as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 3, 2025. Mirlanda Gecaj will be departing Xerox to pursue new opportunities. Her last day will be December 2.

Butler will retain leadership of the Global Business Services organization. Prior to joining Xerox, He served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Lexmark, where he helped guide the company through its acquisition by Xerox in July 2025.

