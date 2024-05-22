Xero Limited Announces FY24 Governance Report

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited, a global small business platform with 4.2 million subscribers, has released its FY24 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G to comply with ASX Listing Rules. The company offers a range of smart tools and connected apps designed to facilitate core accounting functions and improve financial efficiency for small businesses and their advisors.

For further insights into AU:XRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.