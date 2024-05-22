Xero Limited Achieves Solid Growth and Profitability

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with a 22% increase in operating revenue to $1.7 billion, and delivering on the Rule of 40 with profitability and growth. Adjusted EBITDA soared by 75% to $526.5 million, and free cash flow margin improved significantly to 20%. CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy highlighted the company’s commitment to balancing growth and profitability through strategic capital allocation and product development.

For further insights into AU:XRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.