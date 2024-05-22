News & Insights

Xero Limited Achieves Solid Growth and Profitability

May 22, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with a 22% increase in operating revenue to $1.7 billion, and delivering on the Rule of 40 with profitability and growth. Adjusted EBITDA soared by 75% to $526.5 million, and free cash flow margin improved significantly to 20%. CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy highlighted the company’s commitment to balancing growth and profitability through strategic capital allocation and product development.

