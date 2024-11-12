Xenon Advances Epilepsy and Depression Programs

Xenon (XENE) has released an update.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported an optimistic outlook for its epilepsy and major depressive disorder programs, with key data releases anticipated in 2025. The company highlights the promising results of its lead molecule, azetukalner, which has shown significant efficacy and safety in treating epilepsy. Xenon is also expanding its ion channel portfolio, with multiple candidates progressing towards regulatory filings.

