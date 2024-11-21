Xenetic presents preclinical data on DNase I with CAR T cells in murine model

Xenetic (XBIO) Biosciences announced the presentation of preclinical data investigating the potential of co-administration of deoxyribonuclease I with chimeric antigen receptor T cells in a syngeneic B16 melanoma murine model of lung metastasis. The poster titled, “The synergistic action of DNase I and CAR T cells enhances the therapeutic efficacy of adoptive immunotherapy in the syngeneic murine metastasis model,” was presented on behalf of the Company by Alexey Stepanov, PhD, Institute Investigator at The Scripps Research Institute, at the AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: Tumor-body Interactions: The Roles of Micro- and Macroenvironment in Cancer, held November 17-20, 2024, in Boston. For the preclinical study co-administration of DNase I with CAR T cells was investigated in a syngeneic B16 murine melanoma model of lung metastasis. Bioluminescent imaging of melanoma metastatic processes has shown that a single injection of DNase I together with CAR T cells suppressed B16-EGFR lung metastasis at early stages in comparison to the vehicle control group and extended survival. Key Highlights: Co-administration of single injection of DNase I with murine EGFR-CAR T cells demonstrated to significantly suppress metastatic tumor burden, decreases the number of metastatic foci, and substantially prolongs survival compared to the CAR T cell monotherapy group. Degrading of NETs by DNase I increases the amount of tumor-infiltrating T and CAR T cells and reduces the immunosuppressive effects of the TME. Tumor immune cell infiltrate analysis revealed that the CD8 population of tumor-infiltrating CAR T cells from the DNase I treated group have lower expression of PD-1 and TIM-3 exhaustion markers. Xenetic continues to advance its DNase-based oncology program towards Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of pancreatic carcinoma and other locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Preliminary preclinical studies evaluating the combinations of DNase I with chemotherapy and DNase I with immuno-therapies in colorectal cancer models as well as CAR-T therapy have been completed.

