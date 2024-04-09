Xencor Appoints Bart Cornelissen As CFO

(RTTNews) - Xencor, Inc. (XNCR), focused on cancer and other serious diseases, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Bart Cornelissen as chief financial officer.

On October 26, 2023, the drug maker had announced its then CFO John Kuch's plan to retire in March 2024 after a 23 year career with the company.

With over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, Cornelissen was most recently Vice President, Corporate Finance at Seagen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.