Xencor Appoints Bart Cornelissen As CFO

April 09, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Xencor, Inc. (XNCR), focused on cancer and other serious diseases, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Bart Cornelissen as chief financial officer.

On October 26, 2023, the drug maker had announced its then CFO John Kuch's plan to retire in March 2024 after a 23 year career with the company.

With over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, Cornelissen was most recently Vice President, Corporate Finance at Seagen Inc.

