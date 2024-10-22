Xcyte Digital Appoints New Head of Global Sales

Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSE:XCYT) has released an update.

Xcyte Digital Corp. has appointed Tom Maurath as the new Head of Global Sales and Strategic Partnerships to enhance the company’s partner ecosystem and drive revenue growth. Maurath brings over 25 years of experience in sales leadership, having previously generated significant revenues at PGi. His expertise is expected to strategically expand Xcyte’s global presence and elevate its partner program.

