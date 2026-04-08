XCOM RAN by GSAT Powers Next-Gen of AI-led Industrial Connectivity

The rapid convergence of AI, automation and industrial IoT is reshaping how enterprises operate. At the core of this transformation lies reliable, scalable and intelligent networks that can support real-time decision-making. Recognizing this need, Globalstar, Inc. GSAT has introduced XCOM RAN, a next-generation private 5G solution designed to accelerate the adoption of “physical AI” across industries.

What is GSAT’s XCOM RAN?

XCOM RAN is a comprehensive private 5G solution that combines hardware, software and orchestration into a unified platform. It is designed to simplify deployment while delivering high-performance connectivity in complex industrial environments such as manufacturing plants, logistics hubs, mining sites and smart infrastructure. At its core, XCOM RAN introduces a Supercell architecture, based on O-RAN standards, which significantly enhances capacity and coverage while reducing deployment complexity.

The solution comprises several integrated components designed to deliver a seamless private 5G experience. The XCOM Radio Series includes indoor and outdoor radios that enable flexible deployment across diverse industrial environments. Complementing this is the XCOM Core, a private 5G core network offering that can work alongside partner-provided cores for added flexibility. The XCOM Orchestrator serves as a multi-tenant management platform, simplifying operations and reducing the learning curve for enterprises adopting private 5G.

Additionally, the XCOM Industrial Router, an Industry 4.0-ready CPE device, ensures smooth integration with AI-driven automation systems. Together, these components create a plug-and-play ecosystem that minimizes complexity while maximizing performance. Spectrum availability plays a vital role in private 5G adoption, and XCOM RAN addresses this with strong multi-band support. It includes Band n48 (CBRS), widely used shared spectrum in the United States, Band n78, allocated for private 5G across Europe and parts of Asia, and Band n53, a licensed spectrum uniquely utilized by Globalstar for dedicated use.

Band n53 offers interference-free, secure connectivity, making it ideal for mission-critical applications. By supporting multiple bands, XCOM RAN allows global enterprises to deploy consistent, high-performance private 5G networks across regions. Another key strength of XCOM RAN is its collaboration with industry giants, ensuring a fully integrated and deployment-ready solution.

Globalstar, Inc. Price and Consensus

Globalstar, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Globalstar, Inc. Quote

As enterprises continue to embrace digital transformation, the demand for scalable, high-performance connectivity will only grow. Physical AI, in particular, will require networks that can handle massive data flows while maintaining ultra-low latency. XCOM RAN positions Globalstar at the forefront of this evolution. By combining innovative architecture, flexible spectrum options, and a strong partner ecosystem, the company is setting a new standard for private 5G.

GSAT is in talks to be acquired by tech behemoth Amazon, per a report from Reuters. The satellite industry is transforming due to technological advances and rising global connectivity demand. LEO constellations like Starlink and OneWeb are expanding broadband access, while AI, machine learning and big data are increasing satellite use across multiple industries.

GSAT operates a LEO satellite constellation providing mobile satellite services (MSS) and voice/data communications to retail, enterprise and government customers. Its terrestrial assets include Band 53 spectrum, the 5G n53 variant and XCOM RAN.

Globalstar reported 2025 revenue of $273 million, up 9% year over year, with a lower net loss and a strong 50% adjusted EBITDA margin, in line with guidance. Management called 2025 a transformational year, highlighting progress in satellite infrastructure, product innovation and commercial adoption across government and enterprise markets. The company is preparing to launch replacement and next-generation satellites, expand network infrastructure, roll out two-way IoT services and grow its XCOM RAN business, positioning 2026 as a growth phase.

Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Globalstar currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 268.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 316%.



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Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Pegasystems Inc. PEGA, Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB and Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT. PEGA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while BLKB and CVLT carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 80.38%. In the last reported quarter, PEGA delivered an earnings surprise of 5.56%. Its shares have decreased 23.6% in the past six months.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.1%. In the last reported quarter, BLKB delivered an earnings surprise of 3.48%. Its shares have decreased 41% in the past year.

Commvault Systems’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 7.77%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 19.39%. Its shares have declined 48.7% in the past year.

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