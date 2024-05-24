XChange TEC.INC Announces Governance Restructure

FLJ Group (FLJ) has released an update.

FLJ Group’s XChange TEC.INC has adopted new governance documents, including a Second Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Fourth Amended and Restated Articles of Association, effective May 21, 2024. The company, which is limited by shares and based in the Cayman Islands, has a share capital of US$48 million split across Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares, as well as Preferred Shares, all with a nominal value of US$0.0000001 each. These changes allow the company unrestricted objects for establishment, full exercise of a natural person’s functions, and the ability to re-domicile to other jurisdictions if needed.

