XCF Global (SAFX) Price Target Increased by 200.00% to 1.22

The average one-year price target for XCF Global (NasdaqCM:SAFX) has been revised to $1.22 / share. This is an increase of 200.00% from the prior estimate of $0.41 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $1.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 238.12% from the latest reported closing price of $0.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in XCF Global. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 28.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFX is 0.00%, an increase of 35.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.34% to 8,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 2,131K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 33.79%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,174K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFX by 75.70% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 277K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFX by 80.92% over the last quarter.

J. Derek Lewis & Associates holds 235K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 200K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 75.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFX by 16.73% over the last quarter.

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