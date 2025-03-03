Xcel Energy's Timothy O'Connor To Retire As COO This Summer

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) announced that Timothy O'Connor, executive vice president, chief operations officer, will retire from the company this summer after nearly two decades of service.

As part of the company's succession planning process, two internal executive appointments have been announced, with both appointments set to take effect on May 1.

Scott Sharp will be named executive vice president, chief generation officer, adding oversight of Nuclear to his portfolio of Energy Supply and Commercial Operations.

Michael Lamb will be named executive vice president, chief delivery officer. He has led the company's Customer Delivery group since last year, overseeing the business areas of Electric Distribution and Transmission, Gas Distribution and Transmission, Wildfire Risk Management and Operations Process & Performance. He will add the Major Projects Group to his portfolio. Lamb also will become the coordinating officer for the Operations, Nuclear, Environmental and Safety (ONES) committee of the Xcel Energy board of directors.

The company noted that Sharp and Lamb both will serve on the company's Executive Committee and report to Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO. O'Connor will transition into an advisory role through August, reporting to Frenzel.

