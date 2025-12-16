Xcel Energy Uses Oracle Platform for Personalized Customer Service

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is poised to deploy personalized energy services using AI-enabled Oracle Opower, a customer engagement platform designed to support energy programs, enhance the customer experience and strengthen grid resiliency.

How Will This Benefit Customers?

Customers will benefit directly from this AI-enabled transition, as they gain access to personalized rate optimization tailored to their unique electricity consumption patterns and can track energy usage in real time while using electricity more efficiently.



Through this platform, customers can easily opt for automated demand response based on changing seasonal requirements and access actionable, personalized advice on electricity usage. This will help them manage consumption effectively and reduce electricity bills.



The AI-enabled service supports smart home and appliance management through mobile apps, driving better customer engagement and more personalized digital experiences.

How Will This Benefit XEL?

Xcel Energy is leveraging AI-based technology to transform into a personalized service provider and drive sustainable long-term growth.



XEL, with this AI-enabled customer engagement platform, will help diversify the revenue stream. The company can monetize through new personalized services based on subscription model, Target intensive programs and effective utilization offers that attract more customers and promote revenue growth in the long run.



Xcel Energy can enhance cost management and operational efficiency by leveraging data analytics and AI. Through in-depth analysis of seasonal and peak customer demand patterns, the company can improve the accuracy of its energy procurement planning. This enables XEL to manage its supply systems and grid infrastructure more effectively.



Additionally, deploying an automated customer service platform with multiple features like digital self-service tools, proactive communications, and energy usage tracking will reduce operational costs of the company.

Inclusion of AI-Based Technology in Utility Sector

PG&E Corporation PCG is using AI and machine learning tools to build a smarter and more resilient grid system. The company delivers real-time Oracle Utilities Opower Solar Home Energy Reports (HERs) to customers, enabling them to decarbonize energy consumption and save on electricity costs via digitally managed solar energy solutions.



PCG delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.47% for the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 10.3%.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP also delivers personalised customer service with Oracle Utilities Opower. The company can now create and deliver a variety of new products and services that engage customers, offer multiple options, and provide real-time, personalized insights.



AEP delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.49% for the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 5.16%.



Exelon Corporation EXC and its subsidiaries leverage the Oracle Utilities Opower platform to improve customer engagement and support energy efficiency initiatives. The company delivers personalized HERs to its customers, providing critical outage and service communications, high-usage alerts, and conservation tips, which help customers lower energy bills while ensuring effective energy utilization.



EXC delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.82% for the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 8%.

Price Movement of XEL

Over the past six months, XEL’s shares have risen 15.3%, which beat the industry’s growth of 11.3%.

