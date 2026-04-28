Xcel Energy to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Xcel Energy XEL is set to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 30, before market open. The company reported a negative earnings surprise of 1.03% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Q1 Expectations for XEL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 91 cents, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.33%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $4.21 billion, indicating an increase of 7.69% from the year-ago reported number.

Factors Likely to Impact XEL’s Q1 Earnings

Xcel Energy's first-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from a rise in electric and natural gas demand and new rates implemented in January in its Northern States Power Company. In January 2026, interim natural gas rates were implemented in the Minnesota Natural Gas service region. These new rates are expected to have boosted the revenues and support the financial performance of the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from an increase in load growth to serve expanding data center demand.



Last year, Xcel Energy launched 15 economic development projects across its local communities, which are expected to generate more than $7 billion in capital investment and create nearly 1,400 jobs. These initiatives are likely to have driven increased demand in the first quarter, thereby boosting earnings.



However, an expected rise in operating costs, with higher property taxes and interest, might have offset some positives on first-quarter performance.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for XEL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xcel Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



XEL’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -2.87% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



XEL’s Zacks Rank:Currently, Xcel Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



WEC Energy Group WEC is likely to come up with earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



WEC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.44%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $2.31, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.76%.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 3.25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.60, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.67%.



NiSource Inc. NI is likely to come up with earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.03, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.10%.

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Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.