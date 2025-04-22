Xcel Brands Partners with Culinary Influencer Jenny Martinez to Launch Authentic Food and Kitchenware Brand

Xcel Brands partners with Jenny Martinez to launch a culturally inspired food and kitchenware brand celebrating tradition and flavor.

Xcel Brands has announced a partnership with Jenny Martinez, a bestselling cookbook author and creator of Happy Bellies by Jenny, to launch a new food and kitchenware brand that emphasizes traditional Mexican flavors and encourages creativity in cooking. The collaboration aims to resonate with the Latina community, celebrating family and cultural heritage through thoughtfully designed products. Both Xcel and Martinez are committed to fostering connections through food and storytelling, and the new brand will utilize live shopping channels and select retailers to reach consumers. This partnership aligns with Xcel's goal to expand its social media presence and enhance consumer engagement within lifestyle brands. The Jenny Martinez Live brand is set to debut later this year.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with Jenny Martinez, a well-known creator with a significant social media presence, enhances Xcel Brands' influencer-driven marketing approach.

The launch of a new food and kitchenware brand underlines Xcel's commitment to cultural authenticity and resonates with a growing consumer interest in heritage and lifestyle brands.

This collaboration aims to significantly increase Xcel's social media following, supporting their goal to engage over 100 million followers across their brand portfolio.

The partnership provides opportunities for Xcel to tap into the food and lifestyle market, which aligns with current consumer trends towards social commerce and experiential shopping.

Potential Negatives

While the partnership with Jenny Martinez aims to target a specific demographic, there is a risk that it may not resonate with a broader audience, which could limit market reach and sales potential.

The focus on traditional Mexican cuisine may alienate consumers who prefer a more diverse culinary experience, potentially narrowing the brand's appeal.

The company's ambitious goal of reaching over 100 million social media followers across its brand portfolio may set unrealistic expectations, leading to potential scrutiny if these targets are not met.

FAQ

What is the new partnership about?

Xcel Brands is partnering with Jenny Martinez to launch a food and kitchenware brand celebrating Mexican culture.

Who is Jenny Martinez?

Jenny Martinez is a bestselling cookbook author and social media creator known for her authentic Mexican recipes.

What products will the Jenny Martinez Live brand offer?

The brand will offer high-quality food and kitchenware, focusing on tradition and creativity in cooking.

When will the new brand launch?

The Jenny Martinez Live brand is expected to launch later this year on live shopping channels and select retailers.

How does Xcel Brands enhance consumer engagement?

Xcel Brands focuses on innovative, lifestyle-driven retail strategies, transforming how consumers interact with their favorite brands.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-driven brands through social commerce and livestreaming, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Latina home and lifestyle creator Jenny Martinez. Jenny is a national best selling cookbook author and creator of





Happy Bellies by Jenny





. Together, they will launch a food and kitchenware brand designed to bring tradition and taste to every meal.





Jenny believes food connects, inspires, and creates lasting memories. Rooted in Mexican culture, her mission is to bring joy and creativity to every kitchen with thoughtfully designed, high-quality food and kitchenware. From authentic Latino flavors to new creations, Jenny Martinez products will bring the warmth of tradition into every bite.





"I’m so excited to partner with Xcel to create a truly authentic line of food and kitchenware that speaks to the Latina customer," said Ms Martinez. "Xcel brings products to life for my audience to see and purchase directly."





Jenny’s deep connection with her community and joyful approach to cooking made her a natural partner for Xcel Brands, which is committed to creating powerful lifestyle brands that resonate across cultures and generations. With a devoted following across social media and her growing online platforms, Jenny’s influence continues to bring families together through food, storytelling, and cultural pride.









"We are thrilled to partner with Jenny Martinez to launch this brand. Her expertise and deep love of cooking and her influence align perfectly with Xcel’s vision of creating innovative, lifestyle-driven consumer brands," stated Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. "This collaboration brings us one step closer to our goal of reaching over 100 million social media followers across our brand portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to transforming how consumers engage with the brands they love."





This partnership will provide more than just high-quality products and educational resources— it’s a celebration of family, tradition, and authenticity. The



Jenny Martinez Live



brand is set to launch on live shopping channels and select retailers later this year. Stay updated on this exciting journey at





www.xcelbrands.com















About Xcel Brands







Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley co-branded collaboration, and holds noncontrolling interests in the Isaac Mizrahi brand and Orme Live. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel has recently announced the launch of new pet brand,



Trust-Respect-Love by Cesar Millan



and bakeware and cooking brand with Gemma Stafford. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone, growing social media presence approximately 40 million followers across their brand profile and talent, and over 20,000 hours of livestream content production time and social commerce. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies.





www.xcelbrands.com















About Jenny Martinez







Jenny Martinez is well-known across social media platforms for sharing her authentic Mexican family recipes to the delight of millions of fans on TikTok and Instagram. Jenny was born in Mexico and moved to Los Angeles at age four, yet she has never lost touch with her Mexican heritage. The traditional recipes she shares with her followers have been passed down for generations in her family. Although she later mastered her culinary arts on her own, Jenny started by learning most of her mother’s recipes at the age of thirteen. Jenny considers a well-fed family the key to a happy family and believes that dinner should be celebrated every day. Food brings people together, and Jenny’s videos and recipes convey the spirit of family and community. She lives with her family in Los Angeles, California. Jenny’s first cookbook My Mexican Mesa, Y Listo! (Simon & Schuster) debuted in Spring 2024 featuring 100 recipes ranging from breakfast, appetizers & entrees to desserts, and even cocktails! Providing family-style recipes for every occasion & beautifully photographed to capture the authentic spirit of the cuisine, the cookbook is a must-have for home cooks looking for their next delicious meal. In 2024, Jenny launched her own line of cookware and dinnerware/tabletop at over 600 department stores nationally, as well as a spice line sold in grocery stores and online.





Jenny is represented by John Frierson at The Bureau New York City and managed by Lisa Shotland at Shotlandia. Her attorney is Phil Daniels at Ginsberg Daniels Kallis LLP







For further information please contact:







Seth Burroughs





Xcel Brands









sburroughs@xcelbrands.com







