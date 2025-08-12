Markets
XFOR

X4 Pharma Secures $60 Mln PIPE Financing; CEO, CFO Resign; Replacements Named

August 12, 2025 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement for a $60 million private placement in public equity (PIPE) financing.

The closing of the financing is expected by August 13.

Parallelly, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Ragan, and Chief Financial Officer Adam Mostafa have stepped down, effective immediately.

X4 appointed Adam Craig, as Executive Chair, John Volpone as President, and David Kirske as Chief Financial Officer, all served at CTI BioPharma previously.

As per the terms of the agreement, at the closing of the PIPE financing, X4 will issue 11,040,776 shares for $1.42 per share, or pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 31,234,731 shares in lieu thereof.

The company intends to use proceeds from the financing for the commercialisation of mavorixafor for the treatment of warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency, myelokathexis (WHIM) syndrome, and also for the continued development of the drug for a potential additional approval in chronic neutropenia.

The financing is led by Coastlands Capital with support from existing investors Bain Capital Life Sciences and New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and leading life science investors, including BVF Partners LP, Deep Track Capital, Kalehua Capital, Nantahala Capital, Stonepine Capital Management, and Trails Edge Capital Partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XFOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.