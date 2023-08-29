News & Insights

Bitcoin

X (Twitter) Obtains License To Store, Transfer, And Trade Bitcoin And Crypto

August 29, 2023 — 03:06 pm EDT

Written by Nik Hoffman for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Rhode Island has officially approved a license requested by Twitter Payments LLC, X's payment branch, to be able to store, transfer, and exchange Bitcoin and other digital assets on behalf of its users.

The currency transmitter license is required for companies who want to perform these activities related to Bitcoin and crypto on behalf of its users. This license also includes related service providers, such as wallets, payment processors, and exchanges.

Elon Musk has previously stated that he wants to turn X into the "everything app," sharing that the platform "will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.