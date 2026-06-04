X-Energy Reactor Company Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - X-Energy (XE) announced first quarter financial results for X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC, the predecessor company to X-Energy, Inc. Net loss was $166.2 million compared to a loss of $10.2 million, prior year.

Revenues and grant income was $43 million, compared to revenues and grant income of $21 million, a year ago. Total Revenues and Grant Income increased 109% primarily due to a $21.6 million increase in revenue and grant income from the ARDP Agreement with the Department of Energy.

Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $224.1 million as of March 31, 2026.

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