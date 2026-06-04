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X-Energy Reactor Company Posts Wider Loss In Q1

June 04, 2026 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - X-Energy (XE) announced first quarter financial results for X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC, the predecessor company to X-Energy, Inc. Net loss was $166.2 million compared to a loss of $10.2 million, prior year.

Revenues and grant income was $43 million, compared to revenues and grant income of $21 million, a year ago. Total Revenues and Grant Income increased 109% primarily due to a $21.6 million increase in revenue and grant income from the ARDP Agreement with the Department of Energy.

Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $224.1 million as of March 31, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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