WYY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of WidePoint Corp (Symbol: WYY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.29, changing hands as high as $5.65 per share. WidePoint Corp shares are currently trading up about 16.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WYY's low point in its 52 week range is $2.80 per share, with $7.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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