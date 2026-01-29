Wynn Resorts Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.34, changing hands as low as $107.37 per share. Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WYNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WYNN's low point in its 52 week range is $65.25 per share, with $134.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.35. The WYNN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.