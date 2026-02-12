Wynn Resorts Ltd. Reports Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $100.02 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $276.97 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $121.86 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $1.86 billion from $1.83 billion last year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

