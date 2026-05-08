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Wynn Macau Q1 Operating Revenue Rises

May 08, 2026 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wynn Macau, Ltd. (1128.HK, WYNMY), a developer, owner, and operator of luxury integrated casino resorts, on Friday reported higher operating revenue for the three months ended March 31 compared with the previous year.

The increase was primarily driven by higher VIP and mass market table games win at Wynn Palace and increased table games win and room revenues at Las Vegas Operations.

For the first quarter, adjusted property EBITDAR declined 16.2 percent to $75.62 million from $90.20 million in the prior year.

The company's operating revenue increased to $989.19 million from $865.89 million last year.

Wynn Macau is 0.17% lesser at HKD5.810 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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