WWW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.95, changing hands as low as $15.04 per share. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 18.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWW's low point in its 52 week range is $8.25 per share, with $24.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.46.

