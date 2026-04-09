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WW International Adds Lilly's GLP-1 Foundayo To Med+ Program

April 09, 2026 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WW International, Inc. (WW), a weight loss solutions provider, on Thursday said it is now offering access to Eli Lilly and Company's newly approved oral GLP-1 drug Foundayo through its Med+ program and affiliated medical groups, expanding treatment options for people with obesity or overweight.

The company said eligible members can access the once-daily, injection-free therapy alongside support from board-certified clinicians, insurance assistance and its GLP-1 Success program, which provides guidance before, during and after treatment.

WW International added that pricing for self-pay patients will start at $149 per month for the lowest dose, with costs varying by dosage.

"With this new offering, Weight Watchers is expanding access to a new FDA-approved option through a trusted platform built to help members access treatment with clinical support and ongoing guidance," said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer at Weight Watchers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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