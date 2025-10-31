W.W. Grainger Trims FY25 Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, industrial supply company W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) narrowed its earnings guidance range for the full-year 2025, while trimming annual net sales outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $39.00 to $39.75 per share on net sales between $17.8 billion and 18.0 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $38.50 to $40.25 per share on net sales between $17.9 billion and 18.2 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $39.51 per share on revenue of $18.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

