W.W. Grainger To Sell Cromwell Business To Aurelius

October 17, 2025 — 06:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), a Fortune 500 industrial supply company, on Friday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its U.K.-based Cromwell business to Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (AR4.HM), a private equity investor known for its operational focus, for an undisclosed consideration.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months.

In connection with the U.K. exit, the company will record a one-time, non-cash after-tax loss of $190 million to $205 million, mostly in the third quarter of 2025.

In the pre-market trading, W.W. Grainger is 0.69% lesser at $948 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Aurelius Equity is currently trading 0.39% higher at EUR 119.31 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

