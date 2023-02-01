WVS Financial (WVFC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

WVS Financial said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $14.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=192).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in WVS Financial. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 31.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WVFC is 0.0341%, an increase of 21.5982%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.04% to 174K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rodgers Brothers holds 138,400 shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143,830 shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVFC by 2.36% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 16,800 shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

S&t Bank holds 16,500 shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,479 shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,581 shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVFC by 1.26% over the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,423 shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WVS Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1908, West View Savings Bank has been serving our customers and the community by providing quality banking services. We are proud of our continued growth and strength that has been a tradition for many years. West View Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured stock savings bank conducting business from six offices in the suburban North Hills of Pittsburgh. Originally organized in 1908 as West View Building & Loan Association, we changed our name to West View Savings and Loan Association in 1954. In June 1992, we converted to a Pennsylvania-chartered mutual savings bank. The Savings Bank then converted to the stock form of ownership in November 1993. WVS Financial Corp. is the parent holding company of West View Savings Bank, and holds 100% of the common stock of West View Savings Bank.

