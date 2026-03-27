WVE Posts Interim Data From Phase I Study on WVE-007, Stock Tanks

Shares of Wave Life Sciences WVE plunged 49.6% yesterday after the company announced new data from the phase I portion of the INLIGHT study evaluating its investigational pipeline candidate, WVE-007, in otherwise healthy individuals who are overweight or living with obesity.

What Did WVE’s Latest Data Show?

Data from this study showed that after six months of follow-up, a single 240 mg dose of WVE-007 demonstrated sustained benefits compared to placebo, including a statistically significant 14% reduction in visceral fat and a 5% reduction in total body fat. Lean mass remained stable with a 2% increase, while additional improvements were observed in waist circumference, which decreased by 3%, and overall body weight, which declined by 1%.

However, in the 400 mg group, three-month results showed a 5% reduction in visceral fat and a 0.7% decline in total fat versus placebo following a single dose of WVE-007. Lean mass remained largely unchanged, with a negligible 0.2% decrease, suggesting preservation of muscle, though overall fat reduction was relatively modest at this interim stage.

This might have hurt investors' sentiments and resulted in the stock declining following the announcement of the news.

Treatment with WVE-007 led to greater improvement in body composition, as measured by the visceral fat-to-muscle ratio, at six months compared with weekly GLP-1 therapies evaluated in later-stage studies.

Treatment with WVE-007 was generally safe and well-tolerated to date, up to 600 mg.

Year to date, shares of Wave Life Sciences have plunged 63.5% against the industry’s rise of 1.6%.



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WVE Other Development Activities With WVE-007

The company is gearing up to initiate the phase IIa multidose portion of the INLIGHT study in the second quarter of 2026. This part of the study will evaluate WVE-007 as a monotherapy in individuals with higher BMI (35–50 kg/m²) and associated comorbidities.

Data from this study will inform further development of WVE-007 in obesity as well as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), type II diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Additional data from the INLIGHT study, including results from the 600 mg of WVE-007 phase I single ascending dose (SAD) cohort, are expected later in 2026.

The company also plans to initiate a new clinical study evaluating WVE-007 as an incretin add-on and as post-incretin maintenance later in 2026.

Stiff Competition in the Obesity Space

The obesity market has garnered significant attention over the past few years due to the sizable and still underpenetrated market opportunity. Currently, Eli Lilly LLY and Novo Nordisk NVO dominate this space with their respective injectable therapies.

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are trying to gain an upper hand in oral weight-loss pills. In late December, the FDA approved an oral version of NVO’s Wegovy. The drug was commercially launched in early January. The approval made Wegovy the first GLP-1 therapy available as a pill for weight management, offering a needle-free alternative that could expand patient adoption. A regulatory filing seeking approval for Eli Lilly’s obesity pill orforglipron is currently under review by the FDA, with a final decision expected soon.

Several other companies, like Viking Therapeutics VKTX, are also making rapid progress in the obesity space. Last year, VKTX started two late-stage studies evaluating the subcutaneous formulation of its investigational obesity drug, VK2735. While one of these studies completed enrolment at a rapid pace, VKTX recently completed enrolment in the other study, too.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. Price

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. price | WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. Quote

WVE’s Zacks Rank

Wave Life Sciences currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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