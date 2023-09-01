WU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.49, changing hands as high as $12.56 per share. Western Union Co shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WU's low point in its 52 week range is $10.07 per share, with $15.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.52.

