WTW Reports 5.3% Increase in U.S. Commercial Insurance Rates for Q1 2025, Continuing Downward Trend

U.S. commercial insurance rates rose 5.3% in Q1 2025, showing a decrease from previous quarters’ increases.

Quiver AI Summary

As of June 10, 2025, WTW's Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey (CLIPS) indicates a 5.3% increase in U.S. commercial insurance rates for the first quarter of 2025, continuing a downward trend from the previous two quarters. This increase is lower than the 6.3% recorded during the same period in 2024, and reflects a year-over-year comparison of policy premiums. Notably, Commercial Auto rates remain high with double-digit increases, although these are lower than in previous quarters, while Commercial Property shows a slight increase after experiencing significant rises last year. Professional Liability rates have also increased but remain modest in comparison to other lines. Yi Jing from WTW noted that the slowing rate increases could be beneficial for buyers, though challenges persist in specific areas like Commercial Auto and Excess/Umbrella Liability. CLIPS aggregates data from insurers representing about 20% of the U.S. commercial insurance market.

Potential Positives

WTW's report indicates a decrease in the rate of price increases for commercial insurance, providing positive indications for buyers in the market.

The involvement of 41 participating insurers represents approximately 20% of the U.S. commercial insurance market, enhancing the credibility and relevance of the findings.

Year-over-year comparisons show a specific decline in the overall price increase from 6.3% to 5.3%, reflecting a trend toward stabilization in pricing.

Insights provided by WTW's Senior Director suggest that while some areas like Commercial Auto still face challenges, the overall narrative is one of improved conditions for buyers.

Potential Negatives

The overall reduction in rate increases from 6.3% to 5.3% compared to the same quarter the previous year may indicate a weakening demand or competitive pressures in the commercial insurance market.

Notable declines in premium increases for Commercial Property suggest potential pricing pressures and lack of profitability, which could be a concern for investors.

Continued double-digit increases in specific areas like Commercial Auto and Excess / Umbrella Liability indicate persistent market challenges and pricing difficulties, which could impact competitiveness and client satisfaction.

FAQ

What does the latest CLIPS survey reveal about U.S. commercial insurance rates?

The CLIPS survey indicates a 5.3% increase in commercial insurance rates for Q1 2025, which shows a downward trend from previous quarters.

How do current insurance rates compare to last year's rates?

Insurance rates have increased by 5.3% in Q1 2025, down from a 6.3% increase in Q1 2024.

Which insurance coverage lines saw significant price changes?

Commercial Auto maintained a double-digit increase, while Commercial Property saw a minor increase, indicating a downward pricing trend.

What insights did WTW provide regarding price trends?

WTW noted that reduced rate increases are beneficial for buyers, despite ongoing double-digit increases in areas like Commercial Auto.

How is CLIPS data collected and who participates?

CLIPS data is collected from new and renewal business figures from carriers, including many top U.S. P&C insurers representing 20% of the market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While U.S. commercial insurance rates demonstrated an increase of 5.3% in the first quarter, the rate continued a downward trajectory compared with the prior two quarters (increases of 5.8% and 5.6%), according to the latest findings from WTW's Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey (CLIPS). The survey compares premiums for policies underwritten during the first quarter of 2025 to those for the same coverage lines in the respective quarter of 2024, demonstrating a year-over-year comparison. Carriers reported an aggregate price increase of 5.3% in the first quarter, down from 6.3% recorded in the first quarter of 2024.





Some coverage lines stood out with respect to price change rates in the quarter. Notably, Commercial Auto maintained a double digit increase but lower than prior quarter, while Commercial Property continued a strong downward pricing trend, with just a slight increase for the first quarter, compared to double digit increase a year prior. Additionally, Professional Liability rates displayed a higher increase this quarter but is still relatively low compared to most of the other lines.





Yi Jing, Senior Director, Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) at WTW, commented, "In the first quarter, we witnessed some interesting trends. Overall, the continued reduction in rate increases is a positive sign for buyers. However, consistent double-digit rate jumps for areas like Commercial Auto signify continued pricing difficulty in the market. The only other coverage area maintaining double digit rate increases is Excess / Umbrella Liability."





CLIPS is a retrospective look at historical changes in Commercial Property & Casualty insurance (P&C) prices and claims cost inflation. A forward-looking analysis of Commercial P&C trends, outlook, and rate predictions can be found in WTW’s Insurance Marketplace Realities series.







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.







About CLIPS







CLIPS data are based on both new and renewal business figures obtained directly from carriers underwriting the business. CLIPS participants represent a cross-section of U.S. P&C insurers that includes many of the top ten commercial lines companies and the top 25 insurance groups in the U.S. This survey compared prices charged on policies written during the first quarter of 2025, with the prices charged for the same coverage during the same quarter of 2024. For this most recent survey, 41 participating insurers representing approximately 20% of the U.S. commercial insurance market (excluding state workers compensation funds) contributed data.







Media Contact







Douglas Menelly









Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com





+1 (516) 972-0380





Arnelle Sullivan









Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com





+1 (718) 208-0474



