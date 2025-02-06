WTW launched a Radar accelerator for Guidewire, enhancing insurance pricing and underwriting efficiency with real-time analytics integration.

WTW has announced the launch of the Radar Rating, Pricing, and Underwriting accelerator for Guidewire, enhancing its Radar analytics engine for the insurance industry. This new accelerator facilitates quicker integration between Radar and Guidewire’s PolicyCenter, allowing insurers to harness advanced analytics for pricing and underwriting in real-time. The integration aims to address increasing market demands for innovative insurance solutions while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. WTW’s Managing Director, Gio Smyth, emphasized that this integration will improve operational efficiency and reduce implementation time, providing insurers with a competitive edge by enabling rapid updates to market pricing. Guidewire's Will Murphy acknowledged the accelerator as a significant advancement that enhances the underwriting and pricing process for mutual customers. Radar, part of WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business, offers a comprehensive analytics solution tailored for insurers, leveraging machine learning and real-time decision-making.

Potential Positives

WTW launched a new Radar Accelerator for Guidewire, enhancing integration with PolicyCenter, which allows for quicker implementation and greater efficiency for insurers.

The Radar rating engine provides real-time analytics and decision-making capabilities, significantly improving the speed and accuracy of insurance pricing and underwriting.

Over 1,000 client companies globally utilize WTW's Radar technology, indicating strong market demand and customer reliance on their solutions.

This advancement positions WTW as a leader in the insurance technology space, offering innovative solutions that can give insurers a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

Potential Negatives

Implementation challenges may arise as companies integrate Radar with PolicyCenter, potentially leading to disruptions or delays in operations.

The emphasis on the need for speed and accuracy in pricing suggests that existing solutions may be lacking, raising concerns about the effectiveness of WTW's previous offerings.

Market demand for innovative solutions indicates a competitive landscape, which can create pressure on WTW to continually innovate and maintain relevance against competitors.

FAQ

What is WTW's Radar rating and analytics engine?

WTW's Radar is an end-to-end solution designed for the insurance sector, providing analytics and decision-making guidance for pricing and underwriting.

What is the purpose of the Radar Accelerator for Guidewire?

The Radar Accelerator streamlines integration between Radar and Guidewire's PolicyCenter, allowing for quicker realization of Radar's benefits by insurers.

How does Radar improve pricing and underwriting efficiency?

Radar enables insurers to update market pricing in minutes, enhancing speed and accuracy in pricing and underwriting processes.

What industries does WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology serve?

WTW serves the insurance industry, offering advice, solutions, and software to improve operational efficiency and competitive advantage.

How many clients use WTW's specialist insurance software?

Over 1,000 client companies globally use WTW's specialist insurance software across six continents.

Full Release



LONDON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the latest advancement in its Radar rating and analytics engine with the launch of its Rating, Pricing, and Underwriting accelerator



i



for Guidewire.





Radar, WTW’s external rating engine, is an end-to-end solution designed specifically for the insurance sector. It provides cutting-edge analytics and decision-making guidance for pricing and underwriting, deployed to the market in real time. Radar’s new Guidewire accelerator will streamline the integration of Radar with PolicyCenter, Guidewire’s policy administration system, allowing carriers to realize the benefits of Radar more quickly. The accelerator uses a highly innovative approach that draws Guidewire product definitions directly into Radar’s pricing environment, massively expediting the integration process.





Market and customer demand for more innovative insurance solutions has increased significantly in recent years. Pricing and underwriting teams have been stretched he need to provide new products in a competitive market while balancing regulatory requirements for rating accuracy, transparency, and fairness. Radar is a proven solution that delivers success for insurers and their customers in this challenging environment.





Gio Smyth, Managing Director and Americas Regional Leader, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, commented, “WTW’s integration between Guidewire PolicyCenter and our Radar technology platform will enhance the operational efficiency of our shared clients by reducing implementation time and cost, enabling them to maximize the benefits of Radar. The addition of game-changing speed and accuracy to the pricing process makes it possible to update market pricing in minutes rather than days, weeks, or months, affording insurers a particular competitive edge.”





Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire, said: “With the launch of the Radar Accelerator from WTW, our shared customers can now quickly leverage a valuable rating solution that enables insurers to realize quicker and more accurate underwriting and pricing performance.”







About Radar







Smarter insights. Better results. Delivered faster.





Radar is a complete, end-to-end analytics and model deployment solution. It was built specifically for insurers by insurance experts and continually enhanced through ongoing investment, development, and innovation.





Radar delivers proprietary machine learning algorithms, real-time decision-making, regulatory reporting, speed, and ease of deployment.





Radar is part of WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business, which serves the insurance industry with a powerful combination of advisory services and leading-edge technology. Its mission is to innovate and transform insurance and deliver solutions that help clients better select, finance, and manage risk and capital.





We work with clients of all sizes globally, including most of the world’s leading insurance groups. Over 1,000 client companies use our specialist insurance software on six continents. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we continually strive to be a partner and employer of choice to the insurance industry.







About Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT)







WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) business has over 1,200 colleagues operating and capital, improve business performance, and create competitive advantage – by focusing on financial and regulatory reporting, enterprise risk and capital management, M&A and corporate restructuring, products, pricing, business management, and strategy.in 35 markets worldwide. ICT is a leading provider of advice, solutions, and software – primarily to the insurance industry. Its consulting services help clients manage risk







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success and provide a perspective that moves you.





Learn more at wtwco.com.







Media Contact







Douglas Menelly +1 516 445 5387 |



douglas.menelly@wtwco.com







